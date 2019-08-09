Kenyan woman speaks after estranged millionaire husband takes a ‘Dutch leave’

When Dutch millionaire Tob Cohen arrived in Kenya more than three decades ago, he found three things – wealth, fame and, later, his Waterloo.

At the tail-end of a blissful life, things seemed to be going pretty bad – and rather quickly – for the 71-year-old tours and travel guru.

A divorce case against his estranged 50-something-year-old wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, a fight over a multi-million-shilling property, and an assault case he had filed against his wife kept dogging him.

Then things went from bad to worse. The millionaire, a former chief executive of Dutch conglomerate Phillips East Africa, vanished between July 19 and 20 this year and has never been seen again.

“He said he was taking a break,” Mr Cohen’s wife told the Nation last evening. “Lawyers were pushing him for money and he wanted to seek medical treatment.”

His workers have told the police that Mr Cohen left his high-security compound, where CCTV cameras point to the driveway, on the afternoon of July 20 at around 2pm. They claim he only carried a briefcase and was driven off in a white car. By whom? They don’t know.

“My husband has not come home ever since,” Ms Wairimu told the Nation Thursday evening.

SOURCE: Daily Nation