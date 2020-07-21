Kenyan woman living in the US goes missing under suspicious circumstances

Olga Ooro, the 34-year-old Kenyan woman living in the US who went missing four days ago. PHOTO | COURTESY

Olga Ooro, the 34-year-old Kenyan woman living in the US who went missing four days ago. PHOTO | COURTESY





Police in Washington, DC have put a high alert after a Kenyan woman went missing four days ago in what they say is under suspicious circumstances.

34-year-old Olga Ooro was reported missing on Sunday, 19 July, by her father who came to her apartment to pick up his grandson and found the boy alone.

Police said Ooro’s case is critical as she was last seen on Thursday, 16 July, in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

Investigators describe Ooro as black with a dark complexion. She is 5-foot-9 and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and police do not have a description of her clothing.

*Update* Critical #MissingPerson 34 year-old Olga Ooro, who was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Olga Ooro is Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/L2XK9zqEyW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 19, 2020

Family and neighbors describe the mother of one as a nice person. Neighbours said Ooro never left her son alone.

“I’m hoping and praying they are able to find her because I feel for her son. I’m about to cry. This is really scary,” a neighbour by the name Michelle Boyd told News4.

Police have posted fliers throughout the neighborhood in the hopes someone will call them with information.