Kenyan woman dies in the US after being hit by trailer

A Kenyan woman in the United States who was last week hit by a trailer in Dallas, Texas has died.

Edith Nyasuguta Mochama, fondly known as Nyasuu to her friends, got trapped under the trailer after the accident.

An emergency rescue team rescued her and transported her to a local medical facility where she later passed on while receiving treatment.

According to local police, Nyasuguta was crossing the traffic lanes of a highway when she was hit by the trailer.

Nyasuguta’s friends and the Kenyan community in the US are now fund raising to transport her body back to Kenya for burial.