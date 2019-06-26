Kenyan man wins Sh100 million in Dubai raffle but can’t be found





A Kenyan has reportedly won a Sh100 million prize in the Dubai Duty-Free raffle draw earlier this week –but cannot be found.

According to Khaleej Times and Gulf News, Paul Wachira becomes the first ever Kenya national to join the list of Dubai Duty-Free dollar millionaires after his ticket number 2162 was drawn.

But when Gulf News tried reaching the organisers to speak to the winner, they said they have not been able to reach him. And so he still does not know he is a millionaire, yet.

WINNING TICKET

Wachira is said to have purchased his winning ticket online, the two newspapers report.

Three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty-Free Finest Surprise promotion and each of them has won a luxury vehicle.

Dubai expat Ramlal Sargara won a Bentley Betayga V8 (Dark Sapphire) in series number 1722 with winning ticket number 0598. Wrya Rahimi, also a Dubai expat won a Range Rover HSE 340 HP (Fuji White) in series no. 1723 with ticket number 0172.

Know Paul Wachira? Email us on [email protected]