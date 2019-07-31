Kenyan who went missing in Germany found, has no recollection of incident

A Kenyan man who went missing early this month in Berlin, Germany and who police suspected was in danger has been found.

Edward Odhiambo disappeared on 12th July on his way to meet up with friends in Berlin was found 12 days later in a small town at the German-Polish border.

At the time of being found, Odhiambo had no recollection of what had transpired, how he got there or with who.

Speaking to Mkenya Ujerumani, a local blog about Kenyans in Germany, Millie, Adhiambo’s sister said her brother was found last Wednesday in a small town located at the border of Germany and Poland.

NO RECOLLECTION

Millie said Odhiambo could not remember what happened to him and how he found himself there.

“Apparently he got into a fight but he doesn’t remember what happened. He was found in a village between Germany and Poland. He can’t remember everything only that he couldn’t find his way home after finding himself in another city,” Millie said.

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

She said police called her after they saw Odhiambo on CCTV footage.

“The cops saw him in a CCTV footage a day before and they called me to pick him up the next day,” she said.

Odhiambo was taken to hospital for medical tests.

When he went missing, police suspected Odhiambo might have been in danger after they were called in by a passerby who spotted him bleeding at the train station.