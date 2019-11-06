Kenyan student at Stanford University committed suicide – medical examiner

The Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s Office says a Kenyan student at Stanford University who was found dead in the dorm room in June died of suicide from poisoning.

Norah Borus Chelagat, 24, was found dead in her room on the campus of Stanford University on June 14, 2019.

The medical examiner did not release the cause of her death until last week.

Norah, who joined Stanford in 2014, studied Computer Science and was interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to Stanford University.

She also ran a coding camp in Kenya, where she spent many of her breaks.

Norah, who was the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE exams, was pursuing a degree in engineering at Stanford University at the time of her death.

Her last video call with her father, mother and two siblings was on June 7. It was her 24th birthday and Norah was in her typical bubbly mood.

FOUND DEAD

Her family joked, sang and wished her all the best in exams that would come the following week. They then ended the call with prayer, as they always did.

Little did they know that this would be the last video chat she would have with the family.

A week later, she was found dead in her room at Stanford University — where she had gone in 2014 to study computer science and was a master’s student.

She was laid to rest on June 29, at her father’s farm in Ray Farm, Moiben constituency in a ceremony that was attended by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Moiben MP Silas Tiren, William Kisang (Marakwet West), William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and former IG of police Joseph Joseph Boinnet among others.