Kenyan poets brilliantly troll NYT for ‘the darkness of Africa’ job advert – VIDEO

Three Kenyan poets have brilliantly trolled The New York Times with a catchy video which they have shared on social media.

The three, calling themselves sisterhood.lam, took the entire advertisement of a job vacancy for the Nairobi Bureau Chief position and recited it.

This after NYT published a job advert on LinkedIn on Wednesday with a somewhat curious job description that depicted Africa as a continent of conflict and turmoil.

“Our Nairobi bureau chief has a tremendous opportunity to dive into news and enterprise across a wide range of countries, from the deserts of Sudan and the pirate seas of the Horn of Africa, down through the forests of Congo and the shores of Tanzania,” part of the ad reads.

COVER CONFLICT

It also described the region as a “strategically important territory with many vital story lines, including terrorism, the scramble for resources, the global contest with China and the constant push-and-pull of democracy versus authoritarianism”.

According to the ad, the ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories.

Many social media users were vexed by NYT’s obsession for a journalist to ‘cover conflict’ and ‘unexpected stories of hope’ in the region.

But the sisterhood.lam chose to clap back at NYT with a recitation of the job advert in a video.