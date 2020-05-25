Kenyan in US who died in car accident stabbed his wife 17 times before crash

A Kenyan woman who was stabbed multiple times by her husband in the US last week, over the weekend narrated how her husband almost killed her after a domestic quarrel.

Elizabeth Chege, while asking for assistance, told local media that her husband Christopher Mburu walked in and stabbed her 17 times as their two daughters slept before fleeing the scene.

STABBING INCIDENT

“He stabbed me 17 times in my back, chest and hands after a domestic quarrel at around 8am when my two daughters were asleep,” she said.

Ms Chege is currently admitted in hospital in stable condition, according to reports.

The incident happened as the couple’s daughters, Melissa and Faith, were asleep and were they were only woken up by their mother’s cry for help and called police.

Mburu immediately fled the scene in his car but an hour later, officers received reports of a vehicle on fire in the woods.

BURNING CAR

The burning car belonging to Mburu, with firefighters using foam to extinguish the fire.

Mburu, 53, later succumbed to his injuries.

Family and friends have since set a GoFundMe account to raise funds to support Chege and her three children as she recovers from the severe injuries she suffered in the attack.

“We call upon everyone who stands up against domestic violence to help brave Elizabeth, the mother of three, have a peace of mind during this difficult time and be able to support her children on her long road to recovery,” a message on the account reads.