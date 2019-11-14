Kenyan in US charged with raping another man in prison

A United States court has issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old Kenyan who has been accused of sexually assaulting another man while incarcerated.

Clifford Kamau Ibirithi, is accused of sexually assaulting his cellmate and choking the man into unconsciousness while being detained in the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) section of the York county jail in February of this year.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

The warrant which was issued this week cites several felonies committed by the accused, including sexual assault, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, assault by prisoner and aggravated harassment by prisoner.

According to court records, Ibirithi is also being charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of simple assault.

His alleged victim told investigators that Ibirithi had moved into his cell two days prior to the reported assault, police said, according to York Dispatch.

The cellmate said he woke up to use the bathroom the night of February 21 and felt pressure around his neck and related it was a chokehold, charge documents state.

The cellmate said he lost consciousness shortly after Ibirithi anally penetrated him.

UNCONSCIOUS

The cellmate said he was unconscious for two or three minutes and that when he woke up, he was suffering from rectal pain and was lying on the floor with his pants off.

Ibirithi told police during an interview that the two men had engaged in consensual sexual activity.

Medical records indicated that the victim suffered bruises on his ear, neck, and legs. The report also said the victim suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions in the rectal area.

Tests matched the DNA collected from Ibirithi and the DNA on fluid collected from the victim.

Ibirithi has since been freed from ICE detention and is believed to be living in Tacoma, Washington and has prior convictions for shoplifting and DUI in Delaware.