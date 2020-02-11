US-based Kenyan family in court for mistreating 95-year-old granny who later died

A Kenyan couple and their daughter have been charged with criminal mistreatment in Puyallup, Washington after a 95-year-old woman under their care fell inside a home for the aged and died 11 days later.

Lilian Wambui Cubi, 51, her husband Patrick Cubi Mbiri, 58, and their daughter Santana Wangui Cubi, 21, have been implicated in the incident that happened in November 2019.

CRY FOR HELP

According to Patch.com, the woman, Betty Torrey, fell inside the home died in hospital 11 days later.

The incident happened at Able Care, a group home that is owned by the family.

According to the police, Torrey fell and cried for help and but her caregivers left her on the floor unattended for several hours until morning when someone called 911.

Detectives say from video footage that captured the incident, Torrey fell at 4am on November 13, 2019. In the video Lilian is seen entering the room and scolding the granny to get back to bed.

A few minutes later, prosecutors say, Torrey called for help yet again and fell out of bed, at which point Patrick entered the room and slapped Torrey’s hand as she was grabbing at the curtains, trying to get up.

Prosecutors said Patrick did not attempt to help, despite the old woman’s repeated requests for a doctor,” according to Patch.com.

It was not until 7am that paramedics were called to help get her to bed.

However, the defendants did not mention Torrey had fallen out of bed, instead saying she had a light “assisted fall.”

SWOLLEN LEG

At a cardiologist appointment later that day, the doctor noticed Torrey had a swollen leg and unable to bear any weight on it.

She was admitted at a local hospital with a complex femur fracture and died 11 days later due to complications from the injury.

Prosecutors say Torrey’s fall was only discovered after Torrey’s granddaughter learned from Torrey’s roommate at the group home.

She then reviewed the video footage and called the police.

Patrick, Lillian and Santana have all been charged with second-degree criminal mistreatment in Pierce County Superior Court.

Patrick faces an additional charge of fourth-degree assault.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Craig Adams ordered them each held in lieu of Sh7.5 million ($75,000) bail.

Lillian was said to be out of the country last week, and authorities said they would seek a warrant for her arrest.