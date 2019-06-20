60-year-old Kenyan man facing lengthy jail term in the US for fraud

A Kenyan who lives in Ohio, USA risks being jailed for over 20 years for fraud.

Mr Robert Muli, 60, a Kenyan immigrant, this week admitted to have conspired with other Kenyans to defraud various county governments in the US Sh60 million by posing as employees of a leading IT company called Fairfax County.

American investigators are also in pursuit of the other suspects who are believed to be hiding in Kenya.

ACCOMPLICES

Muli told the Alexandria Federal Court that he worked in cahoots with people who are in the country to defraud various counties in the US, namely Philadelphia, Detroit and Vermont.

In his statements the suspect said that a co-conspirator in Kenya would send an email to a contact in the local governments pretending to be an employee of a leading IT firm and asked local governments to redirect payments of services to a different bank account.

Mr Muli’s role was then to withdraw the money and make transfers to various accounts.

POLICE ALERTED

According to the Washington Post, the fraud took place between August and September 2018.

Fairfax County raised the alarm when it realized that it had not received payments for services it rendered and alerted the police.

“In September 2018, Fairfax County identified a financial fraud and immediately reported the incident to law enforcement,” county spokesman Tony Castrilli told the court.