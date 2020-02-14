Kenyan artistes unite to raise funds for Papa Dennis’ funeral

Kenyans artists have come together to raise funds to cater for the funeral expenses of the late gospel singer Papa Dennis, who is scheduled to be laid to rest next week.

The award-winning gospel artiste was found dead last Saturday after he reportedly fell from the seventh floor of a building in Ngara.

Burial arrangements are underway to fundraise for the burial which is led by Gospel singer Ringtone as the chairman.

“We need to put something together and support the family at this time and give Papa Dennis a decent send-off. Any amount is welcome,” Nairobi Records CEO Mash Mjukuu said.

To contribute, use Paybill number 7029669, Account Number: Your Name.

Mash Mjukuu indicated that ahead of the burial, a memorial service will be conducted at the Nairobi Chapel on Ngong road on Monday from 1-4pm.

Dennis’ body is later on that day expected to be transferred to Matunda, Kakamega county.

On Tuesday, a public viewing of the body has been scheduled at his rural home in Matunda town as Kenyan artistes hold another service for their departed colleague.

Speculation has been rife about what led Papa Dennis to his death, amid claims that his star started to dwindle after he was kicked out of Maliza Umaskini record label owned by business mogul Sadat Muhindi.

A post-mortem exam which was conducted on Monday by Dr Joseph Ngung’u revealed that he died from deceleration (a traumatic injury to the brain, typically following an acceleration injury to the brain in a high-speed situation, such as a motor vehicle accident or high-impact sports).

The postmortem, however, could not establish whether the cause of his death was suicide or homicide.

Samples were taken to the government chemist to test and determine whether he was under the influence of any substance as DCI continued with the investigation.

Police investigating his death said the gospel artiste could have jumped to his death.

The singer was in a studio session at Nairobi Records, owned by legendary producer Mash Mjukuu, when he stormed out of the room and rushed to the 7th floor of the Pangani building from where he fell down and died on the spot.

A police statement indicated: “Dennis Mwangi alias Papa Dennis fell from Kirima building a storey in Pangani area of Ngara at around 2330hrs.”

The police statement cited the cause of death to be suicide due to depression.

The report was made by his brother Simon Mwangi at 1:30am before the singer’s body was moved to city mortuary.