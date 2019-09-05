Kenyan arrested in US for kidnapping, assaulting and raping ex-girlfriend

A get-together between a Kenyan man in the US and her ex-girlfriend has turned ugly with Erick Wanjiku now battling charges of domestic assault, battery, rape and kidnapping before an Oklahoma court.

The ex-girlfriend, whose identity has not been revealed, says trouble started when she refused to give in to Wanjiku’s sex demands in his apartment after honouring his invite.

She says she tried to escape, but the suspect strangled and raped her.

When she again tried to escape, she says he dragged her back upstairs, inflicting to her body and especially face.

“When you read a case that sends a chill down your spine, and you know you are not going to leave until you make an arrest, this was the case,” said Sgt. Jillian Phippen, Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit, while confirming this incident.

RAPED

“She finally convinced him, I need to go to the hospital because I’m going to die, and as they went out to the car, she ran away,” added Phippen.

The arrest report says Wanjiku ‘doesn’t remember’ forcing her to perform a sex act and if he did, he is sorry about that.

Wanjiku managed to temporarily secure his release from custody, but a Judge has ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and not leave the state of Oklahoma without permission.