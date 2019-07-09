Kenya ranked 14 sexiest nationality in survey

Kenya has been ranked 14th sexiest nationality in a survey that listed 50 nationalities.

The survey by Big 7 Travel sampled 1.5 million people to get an insight into where one will find the world’s most beautiful people.

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so interpretation of the word was up to them, the firm said.

Ukrainians took the first place, while the Irish were in the last spot.

South Africa was best ranked in Africa taking the 6th place, followed by Kenya at 14, Nigeria at 25, Morocco 35, Egypt 37 and Tunisia 40.

Big 7 Travel made mention of some famous faces from each country next to their place in the listing.

They gave examples of Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who is always a vision both on and off the red carpet and 800m Olympic Champion David Rudisha as the exemplary Kenyans.

Here are the top 7 Instagrammable spots in Kenya according to the survey.

1. Giraffe Manor – Not only is this one of the most famous spots in Kenya for an Instagram shot, it’s possibly the best in the entire world. The protected Rothschild giraffes even come close and eat breakfast through the hotel windows.

2. Ngong Hills – These gorgeous rolling hills are 2500m at their highest peak and are located to the south-west of Nairobi. The ideal spot to get your perfect Kenyan.

3. Thomson’s Falls – Off the beaten track but well worth the trip and hike to reach these falls, which stretch all the way up to an impressive 93 metres.

4. Toi Market – This sprawling market is home to 5000 traders and is a bustling centre of activity and colour. There are plans to modernise the area into commercial shopping centres so get here soon before it’s gone.

5. Nairobi Railway Museum – Not the first place you would think to come for a typical Kenyan Instagram photo, but there are some brilliant trains with vivid backgrounds and colours

6. Wasp & Sprout – As vibrant, colourful and exciting a cafe as you’ll find anywhere in the world. Come for the food and drinks and leave with perfect photos and a full belly.

7. David Sheldrick Wildlife Orphan Trust – A haven for elephants, rhinos and other animals who have been orphaned in the wild. You’ll learn about the amazing work they do here while getting the perfect Kenyan Instagram too. Beyond cute.