Kenya Power gives ‘sambaza’ operators 14 days to take down illegal connections

The Kenya Power Company has given unlicensed communication network providers commonly known as ‘sambaza’ 14 days to remove their fibre optics on their power distribution poles or face legal action.

Owners and operators of such installations have been warned that failure to comply, Kenya Power will be at liberty to take necessary action against them.

“The illegal stringing and installations have in some instances caused accidents along roads and in private homes, endangered public safety and life,” Kenya Power said in the notice.

A majority of the connections are for satellite TV, especially in Nairobi, that allows residents to watch the latest sport, movies, series and reality shows.

ILLEGAL DISTRIBUTIONS

The illegal practice involves distribution of satellite TV signals among neighbours at reduced monthly rates.

The illegal connections are popular among households in Eastlands estates such as Buruburu, Umoja, Kayole, Donholm and Embakasi.

The trend has also spread to estates along Thika Superhighway such as Kasarani, Roy Sambu, Githurai and Kahawa West.