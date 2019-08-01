Ken Okoth’s widow narrates amazing love story with the late Kibra MP – VIDEO

Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth’s widow, Monica Okoth, has spoken for the first time in public since the passing of her husband.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Memorial Service for Okoth at Starehe Boys Centre, where he was an alumnus, Monica spoke fondly about her late husband.

Having known Ken for 21 years she described him as an incredible person who was her best friend.

“I have led an incredible life with Ken, we lived in many parts of the world with him – we were truly best friends,” said Monica.

UNIVERSITY DAYS

Monica came to Kenya 15 years ago and on her second day Ken took her to Starehe Boys Center.

“On my second day in Kenya, Ken brought me to Starehe Boys’ Centre. He loved this school so much. What he was able to get at the school is an incredible exposure,” Monica said.

The two met in University in Austria where Okoth was a student leader and the only African student in the school.

“I met Ken Okoth at the university and he was the only African student in our Austrian university and he became our student leader,” Monica recalled.

BATTLE WITH CANCER

The widow also revealed that the late MP had been well for the last two years but not at one point did he give up on the fight.

“Unfortunately Ken was ill for the last two years and it was just so sad to watch him suffer. But his spirit and determination, he would go to every doctor’s appointment and he knew what the doctor was going to say because he had already done his homework and the doctors were just amazed,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to thank everyone who supported Okoth when he was alive and the family after his death.