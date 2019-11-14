Keja chronicles: Funniest roomies stories Kenyans are sharing online

At one point in life some of us had an opportunity of having a roommate, either in campus or while hustling after campus life.

It was the easiest way out for many to cut cost and save a few more coins.

Like you could pay rent, utility and shopping for the entire month half half.

This made it easier to live in the big city during those first few years of starting life.

Some roomies were family members while others were friends we made in campus.

We all have different experience when it comes to our roomies – some are cherished memories while others are those we want to forget about completely.

On Wednesday a certain @johnie_palmer brought back these memories for Kenyans by sharing his roomie experience.

“Experiences zenu za kushare keja ni gani. Mi jamaa aliwa anapika na anaosha vyombo wee ukifika from mjengo ukidhani kuna food jamaa unapata amelala anakushow hakuwa anajiskia kukula ndo maana hakupika inabidi ulale njaa,” he wrote.

The post jogged the memories of many Kenyans who cheerfully shared their stories:

I hosted some guy,he abused my goodwill by kukopa from my friends and even local shop in my name then akapotea till now 🚮 — Zigu (@AlZigu) November 13, 2019

Msee aliwai tulalisha njaa na ako na 8 k kwa mfuko😭 — 🅱️RAV🅾️ 1️⃣🇰🇪 (@justine_osiemo) November 13, 2019

campo tulikua na roomate flani alikua anasnore. kila time mtu akitaka kulala ilikua lazima umuamshe then ulale — Mwero (@don_mwero) November 13, 2019

Nikiwa 1st year nlikuwa naishi na jamaa fulani mchoyo…Alikuwa akipika anadishi na chakula imebaki anafunikia. Day fulani asubuhi nmetoka daro napata tupancakes apo kwa meza nkakula moja 😋 imagine the guy akikuja kunilipisha hiyo pancake😂😂😅 — Victor Ndungu (@vickeyndungu) November 13, 2019

Once I had a roommate in campus, Mimi napika food ya kushiba, siku yake ananunua chips smokie…. Zile huuzwa 50 bob….ama apike pancakes and tea. Saying she’s even full…. Alafu anaenda kwa boyfriend ananiacha…. 🤦🤦 — Just Bahati (@JustBahati) November 13, 2019

sisi tuliishi ndume tano keja moja…hapo hatukua na stori za kupika juu kama ni kupika ingebidi tutumie zile boiler za high school..kama mans unaleta ngeus kejani rule ilikua unalipa hao boys wengine chwany chwany wakajisort — shrec (@shrec_) November 13, 2019