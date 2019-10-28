KDF soldier shot and seriously injured colleague before turning gun on himself

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers shot and seriously injured his colleague on Sunday before killing himself with his firearm.

Sergeant Daniel Ngugi Njenga, 50, of 77 Artillery Battalion in Mariakani, Kilifi County ran amok and fired indiscriminately inside the guardroom at the facility’s gate injuring his colleague Warrant Officer 2 David Ngerech.

Ngerech sustained injury on the right thigh and was rushed to the Jocham Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Njenga shot himself on the left side of his chest and died instantly. His body was moved to the same hospital’s mortuary.

The incident was reported to Mariakani Police Station by a Military Police officer.

The report filed at the station indicated that Njenga left a suicide note in one of his pockets.

He was the guard commander on duty at the military facility.