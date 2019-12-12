KDF soldier commits suicide inside his love rival’s house

Residents of Kapkiamo village, Baringo County, are reeling in shock after a 55-year-old Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier committed suicide in the house of a neighbour whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

The body of Kimosop Chepkwony was found hanging on a rope inside the house of his his wife’s alleged lover Baringo North, according to reports by K24 television on December 11, 2019.

BODY FOUND

The deceased reportedly took his life after he found that his 40-year-old wife had been cheating on him since 1997, with his neighbor, a married man, who was also a retired KDF soldier.

Speaking to the media, a brother of the deceased, Kiptui Cherurich, revealed that a seemingly disturbed Chepkwony, was spotted a day before he took his life, buying a new rope at a local trading centre, Kapkiamo.

“He also bought several cigarettes and left in frustration. We did not know where he went to later on,” Cherurich said as quoted.

According to the brother, nobody knew where the deceased went as he never returned home that night, only for them to be awoken by a piercing scream from a woman who found Chepkwony’s body on Wednesday morning.

“We heard our neighbor’s wife screaming that she had seen Chepkwony’s body hanging from the rafters of her house,” he narrated.

LOVE TRIANGLE

Police officers led by Baringo County Police Commandant, Robinson Ndiwa have launched investigations into the bizarre incident which has evoked mixed reactions among residents, with some suspecting foul play.

The deceased family suspected that he was murdered considering that his feet were found touching the ground which was odd if he had indeed hanged himself.

They have urged the police to investigate the real cause of their loved one’s death.

The deceased body was taken to the mortuary at Baringo Hospital, while the widow’s alleged lover and his wife are being held at Baringo North Police Station pending investigation.

Cases of spouses committing suicide and love triangle related deaths have skyrocketed in the recent times causing alarm across the country.