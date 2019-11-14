KCSE candidate loses battle to sickle cell anaemia

A 20 year old Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate has died after battling sickle cell anaemia in Rangwe Sub County of Homa bay County.

Belinda Atieno, a student at Nyawita Secondary School died upon arrival at Matata Nursing Hospital in Oyugi Town where she was rushed for specialised treatment on Tuesday night.

According to the School principal George Olueya, the student had been suffering from anemia for most of the year due to her sickle cell condition.

Olueya further revealed that the condition of the student worsened at the beginning of this term, which caused her to be on and off in the school.

The principal reiterated that the deceased has been undertaking her exams since commencement but on Tuesday morning, her condition deteriorated and she was rushed to Nyawita dispensary for treatment where she also sat her papers.

The candidate was later referred to Asumbi Mission Hospital where she was treated and taken back to Nyawita dispensary and at night she was transferred to Matata Hospital for specialised treatment where she succumbed to the disease upon arrival.

Confirming the incident to KNA, Rangwe Sub County Police Commander Jane Sang said that the candidate died upon arrival at Matata hospital for treatment.

Sang added that the deceased’s body has been moved to Matata Morgue awaiting post-mortem.