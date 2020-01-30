Kambua declares her undying love for hubby Jackson Mathu

Gospel singer Kambua is letting everyone know just how much she loves her husband Jackson Mathu; the man who has stood by her for more than six years while they were still childless.

The couple hosted a thanksgiving celebration for the birth of their first born that was attended by close friends and family at the couple’s house.

During the days when she was cursed and insulted, Kambua says, Mathu always defended her and loved her.

She says that even in their nearly eight years of marriage there is not a day that he made her feel less of a woman for not bearing children.

“When God gave me you, He knew exactly what I needed. You have loved me, defended, and protected me. You spoke life to me even when curses & insults were piled on me. There’s not a day in our (nearly 8) years of marriage that you made me feel less of a woman for not bearing children. You constantly reminded me that I am your companion, and I am enough. But you also reminded me that God promised to fill our quiver, and I now watch in awe as He has begun to fulfil His promise. To many more years Baba Muhoro. Father of my beautiful child (ren)! To many more,” wrote Kambua.



After struggling to get a child for seven years, Kambua and her husband welcomed a bouncing baby boy last year in September.