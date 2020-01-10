Join our WhatsApp Channel
K24 news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi dies at Aga Khan Hospital

By Sylvania Ambani January 10th, 2020 1 min read

K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadvi is dead.

Ms Ghadvi died on Friday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital. Her death was confirmed by Peter Opondo the K24 head.

Gadhvi was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015 after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends.

In August last year, she shared an update on the CyberKnife treatment she underwent in India.

The CyberKnife System is a radiation therapy device which is used to deliver radiosurgery for the treatment of benign tumors, malignant tumors and other medical conditions.

