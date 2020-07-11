July 11: Kenya adds 278 more Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has announced 278 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 9,726.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, on Saturday, while giving the Covid-19 daily briefs from Kwale County, said that the youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 86.

Some 99 patients have also been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of discharges now stands at 2,832.

Dr Mwangangi also noted that three patients have died as a result of the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 184.

Nairobi is leading with a total of 5,350 cases followed by Mombasa with a total of 1,722 cases.

“We would like to reiterate the importance of observing containment measures. If we have to overcome this virus we must not relax in this fight,” Dr Mwangangi said.

“I, therefore, urge you to strictly adhere to the infection prevention control measures. Let us wash our hands with soap and water, maintain physical distance, wear facemasks and resist the habit of hanging around in crowds,” she added.

The Ministry of Health is on a tour around the counties to check on the level of preparedness the county governments have put in place, for any unexpected surge in Covid-19 infections, following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to reopen the country.