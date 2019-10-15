Joyce Laboso’s widower lands state job

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed the widower of former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Edwin Abonyo as a member of State Corporations Advisory Committee.

In a Gazette Notice dated October 14, President Uhuru Kenyatta named Abonyo as one of the members of the committee for a period of three years.

Abonyo is among seven individuals who have been appointed to the Jeremiah Matagaro led committee.

Others appointed to the committee are Wanjiku Wakogi (Secretary), Winfred Kaburu, Cecil Kuyo, Cyrus Gituai, Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn B. Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei as members.

Abonyo lands the state job three months after his wife succumbed to cancer.

In the same gazette notice, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has appointed former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui as the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA) for the next three years. Her appointment takes effects immediately.

Wambui takes over the from Ms Winnie Pertet who served as NEA chair from its inception till the end of her term.

The authority was established in April 2016 by an act of Parliament to replace the National Employment Bureau (NEB).