Jowie makes ‘comeback’ on social media

Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu has made a ‘technical appearance’ on social media.

This after his close friend, Joe Muchiri, at the weekend posted a picture of the two of them hanging out at an entertainment joint.

Irungu, who is facing murder charges in a case also involving his ex-fiancee former news anchor Jacque Maribe, has kept a low profile since February when he was freed on a Sh2 million cash bail.

He even deactivated his social media accounts after he gained his freedom from Manyani Maximum Prison.

Irungu is the main suspect in the gruesome murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

From the photo shared on social media, Irungu appears to have lost some weight.