Funniest jokes Kenyans shared online after earth tremor

Cracks that developed on Mai Mahiu-Naivasha highway following tremors experienced on Sunday night. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

A slight tremor was experienced in some parts of Kenya on Sunday evening at around 7:22 pm.

The Meteorological Department quickly confirmed that the earth tremor was felt in Naivasha, Nakuru, Makueni, Mombasa, Kiambu, and Nyeri.

Immediately after the tremor Kenyan took to the social media to share their experiences of the tremor under the hashtags #Tremor and #Earthquake.

ONLINE JOKES

Here are some of the funniest jokes that Kenyans on Twitter shared:

“Funny how Twitter is the one place you run to when you want to confirm something! #earthquake,” Winnie [email protected] tweeted.

“I am in Thika and I felt the tremors. If the tectonic plates divide, please join Kenya with Australia. I would prefer US but its on the other side of everything #earthquake,” JoyceMwangi @Joyqty commented.

“Kenya is being grabbed and you’re saying it’s an #earthquake. No, that’s your piece of land being pulled from under your feet. Mtaambiwa ni shamba ya kujenga dam 😏” Jonathan Situma 🇰🇪@Jonathan_Situma wrote.

“Kenyans what we felt was not an earthquake, the Jubilee government 4 Pillars are been stolen, expose coming soon 😅😅😅 #earthquake,” Dennis [email protected] tweeted.

EARTHQUAKE

“Tanzania’s qualification to AFCON after 39 yrs caused Earthquake in Nairobi #earthquake,” CHELAL [email protected], said.

“Skieni slay queens, Ati hio si earthquake ni earth ime twerk #earthquake,” Charles [email protected] commented.

“Is it enough excuse to miss work tomorrow? #tremor,” [email protected] wrote.

“It was intense in Langata I thought spirits from Langata cemetery had awoken. Scary #tremor,” [email protected] tweeted.

“At first I thought it was the world ending na nilikua napika Chapo,so I had to eat zenye zilikua ready zote 😂😂🤣 #Earthquake #tremor,” Dj [email protected] wrote.