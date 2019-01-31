Job offers come flooding for First Class graduate rusting in village

Ruth Jemutai Rono and her sick grandmother and child at their home in Lelbatai Village in Tenges ward of Baringo County, on January 30, 2019. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN

Ruth Jemutai Rono and her sick grandmother and child at their home in Lelbatai Village in Tenges ward of Baringo County, on January 30, 2019. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN





A First Class university graduate who has been languishing in misery at home is now spoilt for choice after getting dozens of job offers.

Ruth Jemutai Rono from Lelbatai in Baringo Central graduated a First Class honours in Economics at Chuka University in 2015.

An elated told journalists on Wednesday how she had been overwhelmed by the interest and concern shown by many Kenyans after her story was highlighted by Nation.

Ms Rono, 27, has been relying on manual jobs to fend for her siblings after her parents separated.

ACADEMIC DOCUMENTS

When the Nation caught up with her in Kabarnet town on Wednesday evening, the elated lady was making copies of her academic documents before deciding on what offer to take.

According to Ms Rono, she received phone calls from different organisations promising to give her paid internship.

“The Reale Hospital in Eldoret has contacted me. They are promising to give me a paid internship and a medical insurance for my ailing mother,” said Ms Rono.

“Lecturers from Chuka University where I schooled have also asked me to go and teach business studies at Ndagani secondary school at the locality as they look for a better job for me at the university,“ she added.

An organisation in Utawala, Nairobi is ready to give her a paid internship of Sh30, 000 a month and accommodation for her.

“They have also promised to rent a house for my siblings to school at Utawala Primary School,” she said.

Giselle Foundation from Kisumu has offered to employ her fully, pay fees for her siblings and look for someone to take care of them.

She has also been contacted by the Baringo county government who want to take her as intern.

‘I’M GRATEFUL’

“I am very grateful to those who have tried to contact me to address my plight. I have not made any decision but I am willing to work in an organisation that can pay me owing to the problems I have at home,” Ms Rono told the Nation.

When the Nation toured her home on Tuesday, she said she is the first born in a family of eight and the sole breadwinner. She also takes care of her two sisters who are physically challenged and need constant monitoring.