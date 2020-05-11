JKIA staff stabbed to death during fight with girlfriend in Umoja -VIDEO

Police have launched investigations into the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old engineer based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a disagreement with his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.

Police have since arrested a woman suspected to have committed the offense after neighbours alerted them over the incident which sources say occurred on Sunday.

MURDER SUSPECT

A police statement indicates that the woman was identified by neighbours as the deceased’s girlfriend.

“The suspect of the murder, who is the girlfriend, was identified by the neighbours and immediately arrested. The team proceeded to the residence at Umoja 2, and found a pool of blood on the sitting room. A kitchen knife was recovered at the scene,” part of the police statement read.

In a video that has since gone viral on the social media, the suspect says she didn’t have any intentions of killing her boyfriend, adding that she wasn’t aware how it happened.

“I don’t know what happened… he started beating me. A woman will take anything to defend themselves. I took a cup and hit him with it… all I know is that he was hitting me,” the suspect says in the video.

DISAGREEMENT

“We were just fighting… you are putting words in my mouth. I don’t know what happened,” she continues.

The incident was reported to the police by a bodyguard attached to the chairman of the electoral commission Wafula Chebukati.

In their report, police noted that the incident was as a result of a disagreement between the couple.

The victim’s body was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary.