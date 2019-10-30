Jilted lover in court for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

A jilted 22-year-old casual labourer who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife following a nasty break up was on Tuesday charged with causing malicious damage to property after breaking into her house.

Elmelick Okari was charged in a Makadara court with damaging window glasses worth Sh5,000 after breaking into Mercy Kemunto Ondieki’s house in Mathare on October 28.

He is also facing charges of issuing death threats to Kemunto after stating “I must kill Mercy leaving her dead and I be taken to jail. I don’t want to see her in my life” before breaking into her house after she refused to open the door for him.

Okari was overheard by Kemunto’s landlord who saw him breaking in and raised alarm before members of public rushed in and rescued her.

He is said to have followed her at her work place at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) the next day demanding to be shown where she was for him to kill her before he was taken to jail.

He was arrested by security officers at the institution and taken to Muthaiga police station.

Okari denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisa Opondo and claimed they had been married for two years, blessed with a child that died. He claimed there was a possibility of reconciling.

Opondo freed him on a cash bail of Sh30,000. Hearing of the case starts on March 9, 2020.