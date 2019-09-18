Jilted husband storms school, stabs female teacher in middle of lesson

A man on Tuesday stormed a school where his wife is a teacher and stabbed her over claims of infidelity.

Kevin Ochieng stormed St Paul Gulf Academy in Bondo town and stabbed his wife on the neck and cheek before fleeing the scene.

The 25-year-old victim, identified as Evelyn Akinyi, said her husband of three years walked into her class where she was supervising pupils doing assignments and demanded that she hands over her mobile phone to him.

“It was around 10am when he walked straight into my class interrupting the session. He took my phone and after about 10 minutes, he came back and handed me the SIM card but retained the handset,” she said.

The teacher said on Wednesday that they had a brief exchange before the man flashed out a kitchen knife and stabbed her three times and took off.

RAISED ALARM

“I raised alarm and teachers came out to rescue me before I was taken to Bondo sub county hospital for treatment,” she said.

According to the teacher who is now recuperating at her parents’ home in Alego Usonga, she had fled their rented house in Bondo town on Monday following a disagreement.

“I had left home for a teaching assignment in Siaya and slept over at my parents’ home but my husband took offence with the decision and accused me of being unfaithful. He became wild and threatened to kill me before committing suicide,” she narrated.

According to her father Joseph Jonyo, the two have had several fall-outs and he had on many occasions tried to bring peace between them in vain.

“I have had to arbitrate on several occasions where the two disagreed. That marriage is not working” he said.

Bondo sub county Police commander Antony Wafula said they have launched investigations into the incident and that the suspect, who is said to be former boda boda, rider in the town was being sought.

“The complainant has recorded a statement with us over the matter and we are looking for him,” he said

The man is said to have been beaten up by members of the public who responded to the distress call made by the victim and was reportedly handed over to the police.

But the sub county Police boss said they had to release the suspect to receive treatment.

“We could not detain him longer because the P3 forms had not been completed. We can’t hold a suspect beyond the 24 hours’ rule. We will arrest him immediately we are through with the process,” he said.