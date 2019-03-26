Janet Mbugua reveals her long struggle with painful and prolonged menses
Media personality Janet Mbugua Ndichu has revealed that she has been struggling with reproductive disease called Endometriosis since 2005.
In a candid revelation on social media, the former TV news anchor said that for years since her high school days, she struggled with painful prolonged periods.
Her condition was eventually correctly diagnosed and she was put on birth control as a treatment for the cysts.
PAINFUL PERIODS
“It had been years, literally since high school, of painful, prolonged periods that sometimes rendered me unable to go to class or to the office, especially during the first few days of my cycle. Even to this day if I fail to take the medication, I encounter problems with my menstruation,” Janet said in an Instagram post.
Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, the endometrium, grows outside the uterus.
BIRTH CONTROL
The mother of two further revealed that getting a diagnosis was such a breakthrough and that she was put on birth control thereafter.
She says she has remained on medication since then, except when she and her husband were trying to have a baby.
“Until today, if I don’t take my medication, I’ll struggle during my period,” she said.