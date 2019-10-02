Jamaican dancehall artiste Louie Rankin dies in car crash

The Original Don Dada of Jamaican dancehall music, Louie Rankin (real name Leonard Ford), of the 1992 hit single Typewriter is dead.

The artiste passed away on Monday in a car accident in Ontario Canada.

Louie Rankin’s car crashed head on with a transport truck and he was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver suffered no physical injuries.

The Grammy award winning artiste is best known for his portrayal of Drug Kingpin OX in the 1998 American crime movie Belly with fellow artistes Nas, DMX, Methodman and TLC member T-Boz.

His other movies include Shottas and We Run These Streets. He also appeared in the video for Nas Album Done by Dj Khaled.

A few days before his death, Louie Rankin posted this message on Instagram: “That album bout to drop!!! Can you smell what the Ox is cooking?! #louierankin”.

Born Leonard Ford in Saint Thomas Jamaica in 1952, Louie Rankin later settled in Canada where he died.

He leaves behind seven children and his wife of 30 years.

Following his death, various artistes have paid homage to the deceased Don Dada.

“Louie Rankin, great working with this man, a legend. In Belly you stole the show. “You wanna rump with bombaclot me??!” In @djkhaled video Nas Album Done, your presence was super live wire much needed. RIP Don Dada,” Nas wrote on Instagram.

“Bless up my [email protected]_Rankin Friends over 20 years friendship from shottas and forever, love and prayers for your family,” DJ Khaled wrote.

“Legends don’t die!!!! It is very unfortunate what happen to you fam🤦🏿♂️but god knows best, rest up fada Louie your memories are forever..!!! @louie_rankin,” Dancehall artiste Popcann posted on Instagram.