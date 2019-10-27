Join our WhatsApp Channel
Jalang’o unveils his ‘secret love’ during private wedding ceremony – PHOTOS

By Keshi Ndirangu October 27th, 2019 1 min read

Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour, better known as Jalang’o, is officially off the market following his private traditional wedding to his bride on Saturday.

During the private ceremony attended by family and close friends, the comedian paid dowry for his beauty, Amina Chao, who works in the General Trade Visibility and Events department of Safaricom Limited.

Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour aka Jalang'o picks out his bride, Amina Chao, among veiled women during their wedding ceremony. PHOTO | COURTESY
Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o picks out his bride, Amina Chao, among veiled women during their wedding ceremony. PHOTO | COURTESY

According to sources close to the couple, the two have been dating for about 4 years now.

Jalango has managed to keep the relationship away from the limelight after his breakup with his baby mama, Cheptoek Boyo.

Jalango and Boyo have a daughter together.

Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour (in maroon coat) with some of the high profile guests who attended his wedding to Amina Chao. PHOTO | COURTESY
Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour (in maroon coat) with some of the high profile guests who attended his wedding to Amina Chao. PHOTO | COURTESY

The traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Syokimau, was attended by a number of celebrities among them MC Jessy, Alex Mwakideu, Robert Burale, Jasper Muthomi, Tom Japanni, Ted Kwaka aka Big Ted and Chris Kirwa.

Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour (second right) with some of the high profile guests who attended his wedding to Amina Chao. PHOTO | COURTESY
Media personality and comedian Felix Odiwour (second right) with some of the high profile guests who attended his wedding to Amina Chao. PHOTO | COURTESY

Jalang’o’s best friend and colleague Mwakideu could not hide as he congratulated the couple.

“Nyasae mor. God is happy. Congratulations once again my people!!! It was an honour being part of this. Love wins,” Mwakideu wrote on Instagram.

