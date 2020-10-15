It’s okay to be married and not have children – gospel singer Wanjiru





Gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru believes there is more to marriage than sex and having children.

Wanjiru has been married to Agundabweni Akweyu for eight years and the couple have been unable to have children.

Despite the pressure from the society to bear him a child, Wanjiru has indicated that she was at peace with her marriage and her husband has been very supportive.

According to her, people need to find and marry spouses who believe in their vision and willing to walk side by side with them towards achieving them.

“Marry someone who can carry the weight and burden of your vision. Marriage is beyond sex and bearing children. It’s disastrous to marry someone who doesn’t show any interest in what you’re called to do. As you are falling in love with him, he should also fall in love with their calling, profession passion and vision,” she said.

Wanjiru further opined that the first step towards marriage should be discovering oneself because this will be the parameter at which one is able to make marital decisions.

However, the gospel singer noted that she would love to have children someday but if that does not come to pass, then she would be fine to stay without the little bundles of joy.

In a previous interview on a local radio station, Wanjiru, said having no children does not worry her at all because her husband has never put pressure on her on that front.