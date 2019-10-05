Is your sub-standard workspace leading to physical and emotional health disorders? Here’s how to fix it

Studies show that due to rising workplace competition, our workload is getting heavier, our working hours longer and our bosses more demanding. All this is leading to rising levels of stress, anxiety and more cases of burnout.

Long-term stress can have a myriad of adverse health implications like wreak havoc on your nervous system, cause inflammation, migraines, ulcers and even lead to diminished sexual desire. Not only that, but it is also taking a negative toll on family life.

Considering we all want to do well at work, we must ensure that our bodies ae not the ones paying the price. Here’s a few things to consider:

Keep a clean workspace

Remember the basics. Most of us spend a fair amount of our days in our workspaces so it would make sense to ensure the space is as inviting, clean, comfortable and as well ventilated as is possible.

Move around

Around every two hours, it is recommended to take a break from your desk. Schedule a coffee break, rest your eyes on something other than your computer monitor or go outside for some fresh air. If you can, try some full body stretches. If not, a quick walk around the office will do.

Manage your time better

Especially if the nature of your work is heavily dependent on set targets and tight schedules, this will go a long way in giving you peace of mind. A better planned day will mean less anxiety over missed deadlines.

Ditch the elevator

You’ve probably heard this one before, but have you ever put it into practice? Studies say that briskly taking one flight of stairs will burn 11 calories per minute. So, maybe you need to reconsider stair-climbing as a good habit to build into your day.

Watch your language

Strive to create an environment that lifts your spirits, rather than drains your energy. This can be achieved in lots of ways. For instance, consider the language you use with your colleagues and subordinates; is it uplifting and respectful or is it rude and condescending? Incorporate more ‘please’ and ‘thank yous’ into your conversations at work and you’ll be surprised how much your mod will improve.

Avoid the Debbie Downers

When things get tough at work, they’re those who prefer to complain about it, pulling everyone into their negative bubble as they do so. These are the people to steer clear from. Seek more positive influences instead.

3 quick steps to an inspiring workspace

1. Declutter, declutter, declutter: Remove as many infrequently used items from your desktop as you can – this goes for your actual desktop as well as on your computer. This will go a long way to help you focus and concentrate throughout your workday not to mention fending off stressful stints of searching through clutter.

2. It’s all about visualisation: Replace the clutter and surround yourself with a few personal touches that spark joy, keep you motivated and make you feel at peace. Could be a photo of your family, a mini vision board or an inspirational quote as a screensaver.

Enhance the scents around you. Depending on your needs, you can add either subtle fresh, calming or invigorating scents to your workspace. A small vase with a few stems of fresh cut flowers, a handy hand cream or lotion infused with essential-oils or if you’re lucky enough to have your desk by the window, letting in gusts of fresh air are a good way to start.

This content was first published on Saturday Magazine, Saturday Nation of 28th September 2019. Email: [email protected]