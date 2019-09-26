Is this really Senator Isaac Mwaura as a young boy?

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been forced to defend himself on social media after a picture he claims to be his was found to have been used by an international publication sometime back.

Mwaura, who represents Persons Living With Disabilities in the Senate, shared the photo of a child living with albinism on his Facebook page.

The picture portrays the kid chatting with other children.

In the caption of the photo, Mwaura had claimed that that was him ‘sharing his leadership skills at an early age’.

“I started addressing a political gathering at the age of 4 years. A great TBT in 1986 at Githunguri, Kiambu County,” Mwaura wrote.

But then, some of the politician’s online followers appear to be struggling to believe him.

PHOTO’S ORIGIN

“Mheshimiwa, are you admitting that this is not your photo in 1986? Because it’s high definition and by then such photos were non-existent?” one online user wrote.

Nairobi News has established that the same picture was used by German publication Deutsche Welle in a story titled Zambian Albinos Call For End to Brutality.

Deutsche Welle credited German-based press agency dpa Picture with this photo, but Mwaura has stood his ground.

“God has been so faithful. I have seen this photo being used by international media houses over the years,” he wrote in a corresponding comment.