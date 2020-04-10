I’ll never forget his booming laughter – Kambua remembers her late dad

Kenyan gospel singer and TV host, Kambua Mathu, says it took her many years to recover from the death of her father, Professor Manundu.

In an Instagram post, Kambua said she still grieves a lot because her father never got the chance to see his grandson whom she gave birth to last year.

“I have grieved the fact that he never got to meet my beautiful baby boy,” she said.

But on the brighter side she said still holds on to the sound of his booming laughter.

“I’ve grieved my fading memory, quilted myself for forgetting things I should remember about dad. But I will never forget the sound of his booming laugh, nor the sparkle in his eyes, or the warmth of his hands,” Kambua added.

Kambua’s dad died on April 9, 2014, and it has taken her years to understand that grief and hope co-exist, and the hope gives the pain people go through some purpose.

“It has taken me many years to accept and understand that both grief and my hope in Christ can indeed co-exist. And this hope in no way nullifies the pain- it gives it purpose,” She posted.

Kambua, who was marking her father’s sixth death anniversary, noted that she is thankful that her father’s legacy points to Jesus.

“God writes our stories, and in Him, nothing is lost. Our present pain and suffering is nothing compared to the glory that will be revealed in us. I am grateful that my father’s legacy points to Jesus. Keep resting in glory, my Papa. 09/04/2014. 💛” she wrote.