Kenyans online have launched a campaign to publicly shame youngsters who post nasty pictures on social media.

The aim is to share the nasty pictures widely enough on social media until they reach to the parents, guardians or relatives of the offending youngsters.

Kenyan teenagers have routinely used pseudo accounts to enjoy anonymity on social media platforms, where they post and share pictures and videos of themselves, most of which they would rather not reach their parents.

HUGE OPPOSITION

The #IfikieWazazi campaign started on Wednesday and has already attracted a huge opposition from the youngsters.

It started from a video on Twitter of a girl who dissed critics who bash young women who post semi-nude pictures of themselves on the internet.

The unidentified girl tells “haters to mind their business” and let youngsters exercise their freedom.

“ Like you boys have very stupid aims though, if I decide to show off my body, like it is mine, I will show it off till the day I die. And if you don’t like it b***h die first,” said the girl.

The video quickly went viral under the hashtag #ifikiewazazi and soon turned into a campaign to expose pictures of young boys and girls behaving badly.

Here is a sample of the reactions on Twitter.

#ifikiewazazi PARENTS IDENTIFY YOUR CHILD #ifkiepastor WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS ODI GENERATION?THIS IS WHAT YOU FIND IN THIS STREETS pic.twitter.com/xM6HWQKeAj — Ex wa Lupita (@Dennis_caeser) April 12, 2018

Lakini hao youths hutoa wapi iyo courage ya kupiga such pics in public?? mimi ata kuchapa selfie uwa siko comfortable #Ifikiewazazi — Jay 🇰🇪 (@_nganyii) April 12, 2018

Current situation after visiting #ifikiewazazi

Where did the rain start beating us people? pic.twitter.com/RurkqqYjo4 — Major Petersam (@majorpetersam) April 12, 2018

This Odi generation ina mambo.. The kids are too perverted and experimenting with shit they don't understand.. Wengine wanakam mbio ni baruti militia(8-15yrs).. Estates hazina amani Ju wanatwanga baruti hata masaa ya jioni.. Mark you tuko Alshaabab Era #ifikiewazazi — Velli (@Neshavelli) April 12, 2018

#IfikieWazazi

I'm already seeing familiar faces 😂😂😂😂 — Eric Mose (@ItsMose) April 12, 2018

Acheni UFALAAAA📢 #ifikiewazazi you should be doing something better to bring positive change to the world not this lame fame pic.twitter.com/upfF6YZvo9 — IG:SC:@_maria_mbungi (@IdahMarya) April 12, 2018

Hey fam #ifikiewazazi

Retweet retweet

Screenshot screenshot pic.twitter.com/fI2Ez9deZq — Alex Gori (@gorialekie) April 12, 2018

These youths have made the young generation be branded as lacking morals and 'loose' #IfikieWazazi pic.twitter.com/2DnglCMSqX — Big Nesh (@itsNesh254) April 12, 2018