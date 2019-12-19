How unpaid alcohol bill of Sh60 led to man’s brutal murder

Three people have been arrested after a man was killed in Kirinyaga following a quarrel over Sh60.

The victim, Francis Bundi, 45, was allegedly hacked to death in Kiandai village after he failed to pay the money for alcohol that he had taken at a local bar.

UNPAID BILL

It is suspected that a female bar attendant hired a gang of youths on Tuesday night to eliminate the victim after he failed to clear the bill.

According to the residents, Mr Bundi was stripped naked before he was beaten to death.

Mr Bundi was said to have earlier entered the bar and settled for his favourite drink.

But as he was leaving, the waitress asked him to pay for his drink but he said that he had no money.

It was then that she allegedly attacked and threw him out of the bar.

She later summoned some youths who took away Mr Bundi.

FOUND DEAD

But on Wednesday morning, he was found dead, with serious head injuries.

A resident, Mr Ejidious Kiura, said he and his colleagues stumbled upon the victim’s body and reported the matter to Kianyaga Police Station.

Mr Bundi’s relatives demanded for the arrest and punishment of the killers.

“The victim was brutally killed and we are now crying for justice,” said Mr Bundi’s brother in-law, Joseph Kangangi.

The relatives said it appeared as if the victim was sodomised before he was killed.

Kirinyaga East Police Boss Antony Wanjuu said the suspects, among them two women, were flushed out of their houses soon after the incident was reported.

He said the matter is being treated as murder, adding that the suspects will be arraigned immediately after investigations are complete.