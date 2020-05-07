How Twitter’s new features will allow you to rethink before posting harmful tweets

Twitter is testing a function that will give users a moment to rethink their words during a heated conversation so they can be ‘less harmful’.

The company announced the feature on its Twitter Support account, saying that it is running an experiment on iOS that will prompt you to confirm or revise a reply that contains particular language.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” Twitter tweeted.

Further, they are implementing a new layout when viewing tweets on an iPhone or the web.

“Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view,” they explained.

“We’re also experimenting with placing like Retweet and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We’re trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo.”

Twitter’s Global Head of Site Policy for Trust and Safety Sunita Saligram told Reuters that the company is helping its users to rethink potentially harmful language before posting to its platform.

“We’re trying to encourage people to rethink their behaviour and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret,” Reuters quoted Sunita.