How these two men attempted to flee custody after stealing officer’s cellphone

Two men, who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a police officer while being held at Kamukunji Police Station, were Monday detained at the station after attempting to escape custody.

Euticus Macharia Mwangi and Rodgers Njogu Kimani had been arrested on November 14 for allegedly trafficking bhang along Ladhies Road and locked up at the station.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

But then they allegedly stole police officer Nyambura Maina’s phone while her colleague Sophia Mbabu, who is investigating the two suspects’ case, was taking their fingerprints.

They then jumped through the window in an attempt to flee from the two officers’ shared office.

They landed on the police canteen’s roof before scaling down but an alarm was raised and officers in the canteen rearrested them and locked them up in the cells.

Maina later discovered that he her cellphone missing, and upon searching, it was found inside Mwangi’s trousers’ pockets.

TRAFFICKING BHANG

Mwangi was charged with trafficking 19 rolls of bhang worth Sh380 while Kimani is facing charges of trafficking 15 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh300.

They are also facing alternative charges of possession of the narcotic drug. The two suspects denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

They were returned to the station after the prosecution applied to hold them for one day to prepare charges of escaping lawful custody against them.