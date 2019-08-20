How Senator Mwaura rescued his wife from jail term for double traffic offence

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura on Monday made it to court just in time to bail out his wife, Nelius Mukami, who had been found guilty of two traffic offences.

Ms Mukami had been arrested earlier in the day for driving without a valid driving licence.

The vehicle which the senator’s wife was driving also had an expired insurance cover.

She appeared before Milimani Traffic Court Magistrate Electer Rianyi and pleaded guilty to both offences.

The magistrate ordered her to pay a fine of Sh 20,000 or serve a four-month jail term for the first count.

TIMELY INTERVENTION

On the second count, she was ordered to pay a Sh1,000 fine or serve a one-month jail term.

Thankfully, the senator played the perfect role of knight in shining armour with his timely intervention to save a damsel in distress.