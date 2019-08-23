How one couple’s lavish wedding plans have been ruined by the census

A wedding is a celebration of love and a time to make merry with family, friends and love ones.

But for a couple in Nairobi, all the plans they made for their special day seem to have been thrown in limbo, thanks to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

According to one of the groomsmen, the wedding is expected to take place on August 24, at a popular city entertainment joint, with the after party planned for the same venue.

However, these plans have now been thrown into disarray after Dr Matiang’i ordered for the shutdown of all bars and entertainment joints from 5pm on Saturday, August 24 until 6pm on Sunday, August 25 during the national census exercise.

The couple, their friends and planners of their wedding are now uncertain if the wedding’s after party will really take off.

They are now faced with the dilemma of concluding the wedding ceremony before 5pm, since postponing the event is out of the question.

“This is a wedding that we have been planning for months and everything has already been paid for. From the location to the food and drinks. Family and friends are travelling from far just to be part of this celebration,”said Ben Ouma, one of the groomsman.

WEDDING AFTER PARTY

“But now the wedding committee is confused on what we are going to do with all the food and drinks that is intended to be consumed during the wedding after party,” Ouma lamented.

Wedding after parties, as the name suggests, usually take place after the couple solemnise their union by the exchange of vows and wedding bands.

The parties, in most cases, are held at entertainment joints where family and friends of the newly-weds make merry into the wee hours.

Unfortunately, all those who planned their weddings on the census weekend now risk missing out on the after party.

Dr Matiang’i says the order will help ensure that all will be found at their respective residences so as not to miss out on being counted.

But many Kenyans have voiced strong resentment to the order, citing the great inconvenience it will cause them by confining them inside their houses for two straight nights.