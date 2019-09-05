How Nanyuki teen ‘hid pregnancy for 5 months after being defiled by stepdad’

A Nanyuki court was told of how a 15-year-old girl hid a pregnancy for five months for fear of being killed by her stepfather who had allegedly defiled and threatened her with death if she reported him to anyone.

The teen’s mother told the court that she noticed that her daughter had an “unusual” bulge on her tummy and when she prodded her further, she revealed that she had been defiled by her father some months earlier while the mother had left home to go to hospital.

DEATH THREAT

“My daughter told me that while I was away at the hospital, her father sent the girl’s younger siblings to go fetch water at a nearby river and when they left, he dragged the teen into the house and defiled her then warned her against revealing the act to anyone or else he would kill her,” the mother of eight told the court amid sobs.

The accused has denied that between April and September 2018, he defiled a 15-year-old minor at his home in Magutu village in Laikipia East Sub County, claiming that he was being framed by his wife and his brother-in-law so that they could take his land.

During cross-examination, the accused told resident magistrate Vincent Masivo on Wednesday that he had no reason to defile his step daughter, yet he treated her as his child despite not being her biological father.

PRETERM BABY

“Your honour, I have been educating all the eight children without discrimination despite the fact that only three are my biological children and there is no way I would think of committing such an act with my daughter. This is pure fabrication,” he told the court.

The court further heard that the teen gave birth to a preterm baby who later died at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital and was currently undergoing counselling sessions to help her cope with what she allegedly went through.

The mother further informed the court that she reported the matter to the police who later arrested the suspect and investigations commenced with DNA samples taken from him and the dead infant to ascertain paternity in the case.

The hearing continues.