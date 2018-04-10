PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi women have narrated the responses they got from their men when they got emotional and started crying.

A question posed in a closed Facebook group had asked members; “What happened when u started crying in front of your man?”

The question attracted different views from city women who gave their accounts on the responses they got from their partners.

“He hugs me I really feel loved,” said one member.

“He slapt me to cry properly,” wrote another.

“Baby and house help waliambiwa wakalale then mbembelezo followed,” commented a member.

“He watches me cry and gets angrier like nothing happened,” said another.

“He hugged me so tight, came with a leso wiped my tears…… He soothed me n he carried me to the bedroom,” said a member.

“Si angechukua tu handkerchief leso ni kubwa sana,” responded another .

“Hugs,kisses mpaka ninyamaze,” said one member.

“Heheee wenye hua tunaambiwa “Beb wacha utoto” tukae wapi?” asked another.

“Anajifunikanga hadi kichwa,” said another.

“Hapendi kuona machozi yangu atanibembeleza mpaka niache kulia then baadaye ataanza kunienjoy,” wrote one member.

“He once asked me..sasa wewe na mtoto mkilia Nani atanyamazishwa…nikajipa shughuli..so two months ago he was conned a whopping one million shillings.(nb he dint tell me akifanya deal) like sasa wewe na mtoto mkilia Nani atawanyamazisha ..aliruka kama mkuki akaniuma.. Thanks that night nilinyamba kwa bed mpaka akatoka akenda kwa coach,” said another.

“The ego in me can’t allow me cry in front of a man. That is if he is the cause. Siwezi haribu machozi yangu eti nalia juu yake.Atajiona akiwa sukari sana,” commented one member.

“I one time cried nikabembelezwa, nikaambiwa nisi y lia bila sababu, the next time I cried, niliachwa nikalia nikajimbeleza, yeye alifika nakupika sapa, akaniuliza kama nitakula, nilikua tu bado nimefura MTU alienda kulala …tangu hiyo cku hwa nalia nikiwa labor ward pekee,” said another group member.

“Niliambiwa nikimaliza kulia niseme nini mbaya na mimi nalialia kama mtoto for no reason,” said another online user.