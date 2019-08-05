How Kibra graffiti artists honoured Ken Okoth – PHOTOS

When Ish Artlives, the founding member of 8town Crew – a group of graffiti artists from Kibra – learnt about the death of area MP, Ken Okoth, he thought of ways to honouring him.

And being a graffiti artist, a mural came to mind. He then shared the idea with his colleagues Madd Lion, Irish, and Aluoch.

“Ken was very supportive of his people here in Kibra and especially the youth and so we thought the best way to honour him was to have his graffiti done here in Kibra,” said Ish Artlives.

The crew scouted for a place and got a space at the DC stage in Kibra. On Thursday they painted the ways in preparation.

Ish Artlives then invested Detail 7 another Graffiti artist to collaborate with them.

“I love Detail 7’s work and I just thought of working with him in this mural. When I shared the idea with him, he loved it,” Ish Artlives told Nairobi News.

“I liked Ken Okoth and when Ish Artlives shared the idea I immediately said yes. Ken was a great man and honouring him was an honor,” said Detail 7.

And on Saturday after Okoth, who succumbed to cancer on 27th July 2019 at Nairobi Hospital, was cremated, the crew came together and did their installation.

After five hours, the face of the smiling face of the late MP emerged on a wall in the heart of Kibra, where Okoth spent the better part of his life.

The mural was done on a wall at the DC stage where it will be visible to thousands of people who pass by or board the matatu at the stage.