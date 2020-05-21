How businessman was conned Sh360k by his three friends in fraudulent deal

Police are looking for three men who defrauded their friend of Sh 360,000 in fraudulent generator sale deal in Embakasi.

The suspects involved in the fraud – Elvis Otieno Benson, Ramesh Valji Vaghjiyali and Samuel Joe Abade – are being sought for allegedly conning businessman Frankline Sila Mutua of the cash.

FAKE SALESMEN

The three purported to be salesmen of a company dealing in sale of high capacity generators and were selling one of the electricity equipment to Mutua at Sh 370,000.

They allegedly defrauded Mutua of cash sent in different amounts via M-Pesa to numbers provided as the company’s. There after all three suspects switched of their phones after receiving the cash.

Mutua sent different amounts of cash on diverse dates between March 2018 and May this year before he realized he had been conned.

The suspects stopped picking his calls after he enquired about delivery of the equipment prompting him to report the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Embakasi.

PHONE DETAILS

Corporal Joseph Kibet of Embakasi DCI offices obtained orders at the Makadara Law Courts compelling Safaricom to furnish him with details of the multiple mobile phone numbers used by the suspects.

Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo ordered Safaricom’s police liaison officer to furnish Kibet with the registration details of the said phone numbers and their M-Pesa statements.

The officer will provide the DCI with similar documents for the recipients of the cash from the phone numbers that received cash from Mutua as the final beneficiaries of the stolen funds.

Kibet said the numbers are suspected to be fraudulent numbers used for transfer of stolen cash.