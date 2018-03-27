Jasmin, a 26-year-old London resident. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The British student who made headlines last year after she vowed to sell her virginity in hopes of raising funds to start her own business has received a final offer of $1,488,681.

Jasmin, a 26-year-old London resident who declined to give her last name, listed herself on the German-based Cinderella Escorts website last year after deciding to sell her virginity to the highest bidder, Daily Mail reported.

The final bidder is claimed to be a “Hollywood actor” from Los Angeles who outbid three other contenders from Munich, Germany and Manchester.

SEXCAPADE

The sexcapade is set to take place at a German hotel in April, according to the company.

“… I would never have dreamed to get that high price for my auction,” Jasmin wrote in a statement posted to the website. “But as more I’m amazed who [bought] my auction. It’s so amazing!”

The 26-year-old has fiercely defended her decision to sell her virginity online, saying she believes any other woman in her position would do the same rather than have sex with a man she would ultimately break up with.

She added that her parents have supported the idea of her selling her virginity rather than waiting around for the “right guy.”

“They know everything and agree,” she told Daily Mail. “I am 26 and they know that I am adult enough for deciding alone what I do with my body. As I met the actor already and I was always a big fan of [his], I’m more nervous as a fan than about losing my virginity.”

“But who knows, maybe I’ll get more nervous when we meet in the hotel,” Jasmin added.

TRADITIONAL VIEWS

Speaking to The Sun, the young woman said she once held traditional views on sex and waiting until marriage but simply got fed up with waiting for so-called Mr. Right.

So, she listed herself on Cinderella Escorts, which claims Jasmin’s virginity has been proven by a doctor.

She’s also advertised to potential buyers as a 5’8″, 115 pound woman with “real breasts” and an interest in “reading, traveling and watching movies.”

Website founder Jan Zakobielski, 27, told The Sun he would personally ensure the young woman’s safety if she decided not to go through with the transaction, adding that she can pull out of the deal at any time. Like Jasmin, other young women have also used the site to sell their virginity.

“A woman can give her virginity just one time in her whole life, and she held it for 26 years in Jasmin’s case,” Zakobielski said. “So Jasmin’s virginity is not just rare, it’s unique.”