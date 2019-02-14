Hilarious meme of men and their Valentine’s Day conference
Kenyans on Twitter are having a blast with hilarious memes of men trooping to the three-day ‘Men’s conference’ who venue is a secret.
Men have been “organising’ the conference since the beginning of the week that will run from Valentine’s Day to Saturday.
Here are some of the hilarious memes.
DON'T BE LATE FOR THE CONFERENCE……
😂🔥😂🔥😂🔥😂🔥😂🔥#mzansi #mahlae #MensConference#MensValentinesConference #MensConference2019 #mensconference19 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/CkPCET6K9h
— THE BAWY MONEY B🐾✨ (@bokang_mahlae1) February 14, 2019
The opening ceremony yesterday was lit #mensconference19 Pretoria branch pic.twitter.com/jiDbwdT9eg
— Tshepo Moloi (@TshepoMoloi86) February 14, 2019
#MensValentinesConference #mensconference19 underway pic.twitter.com/GO888Hsgf2
— nuttymnandi (@nuttymnandi) February 14, 2019
As we arrive at #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/2OYOAEyA52
— Philani Nyawo (@philani_nyawo) February 14, 2019
#mensconference19
As we start the program pic.twitter.com/uPkl8LUMOR
— Thuso Tshiloane (@ThusoTshiloane1) February 14, 2019
Kzn guys are always on their worst behavior! And they just got here… #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/5qefOk8EmE
— Regaugetswe (@Regau043) February 14, 2019
He was caught trying to forward the location of the #mensconference19 to his girlfriend. 😳😏 pic.twitter.com/ypSCN10Ecd
— Mabilo (@Bilos) February 14, 2019
Just landed from Tunisia via Dubai ✈️ how far with the program gents? #mensconference19 😉👊🏾🤣 Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F2onn1jzWx
— jackson mabokgwane (@JMabokgwane) February 14, 2019
Lunch break at #MensConference19 before we get to the second part of the program. Such NB topics being canvassed here. pic.twitter.com/1lLldH9rsX
— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) February 14, 2019
#MensConference #mensconference19 #MensConference2019 si on guys! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kfj0KUIFMY
— Matty (@danny_maty) February 14, 2019
#mensconference19 . All livestock travelers use gate 3 pic.twitter.com/VcYd4tmSJD
— Berly Onyx (@money24ys) February 14, 2019