Here’s the sweet birthday message Prince Harry received from his wife

Prince Harry on Sunday turned 35 years and to celebrate the special day the Royal Family paid a sweet tribute to him on their official Instagram page.

The Prince’s wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared collage pictures of Prince Harry from different stages of his life on Instagram.

Included among the photos is that of the couple with their baby son Archie.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: ‘Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!” the post was captioned.

In August, Prince Harry similarly wished his ‘Amazing wife’ a happy birthday and thanked her for being part of ‘this adventure’ with him.

AFRICA TOUR

Along with the picture of the Duchess of Sussex, the prince posted, “Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂 ‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ – Love, H, “

The royal couple have also confirmed their trip to Africa that is expected to start on September 23, and will end on October 2.

“For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana,” read a post on their Instagram.